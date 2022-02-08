Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - The government aims to inoculate around 5 million people during the third run of its nationwide vaccination drive to be held on Feb. 10 and 11, the Department of Health said Tuesday.

Individuals aged 12 and above are eligible for a primary dose and booster shot under the Bayanihan Bakunahan 3 Program, according to Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire.

More vaccination sites will be put up in all regions and walk-in inoculations will gradually be allowed, Vergeire said.

"We will be mobilizing all government agencies and stakeholders to ensure the efficiency of Bayanihan Bakunahan program dahil kung mas mabilis po nating maihahatid ang mga bakuna, mas mabilis mapoprotektahan ang ating mga kababayan, mas mabilis din nating matatamasa ang ligtas na new normal," she told reporters.

(We will be mobilizing all government agencies and stakeholders to ensure the efficiency of Bayanihan Bakunahan program because if we can administer the vaccines immediately, we can protect the public faster and we can achieve a safe new normal.)

The DOH called for more volunteers to serve as health screeners, vaccinators, post-vaccination monitors, and health educators, among others.

Unvaccinated or partially vaccinated individuals are 1.63 times more likely to get severe or critical symptoms of COVID-19, and they are 2.08 times more likely to die from the disease, according to the health agency.

Some 71.8 percent of virus patients with severe or critical illness are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, while 77.4 percent of deaths did not receive the jab or did not complete their primary series, the DOH said.

The Philippines has so far fully vaccinated 59.8 million individuals, while 60.7 million others have received an initial dose, and 8 million booster shots have been administered, as of Feb. 4.