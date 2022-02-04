Video courtesy of PTV



MANILA - The Philippines will hold a third run of the national COVID-19 vaccination drive on Feb. 10 and 11, an official said Friday.

The "Bayanihan Bakunahan" program aims to ramp up vaccination among the elderly and people with comorbidities, according to Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje, head of the National Vaccination Operations Center.

The country has so far inoculated 60 to 70 percent of people aged 60 and above, Cabotaje said.

"Nationwide, although ipa-prioritize sa areas na kailangang kailangan ng additional boost ang kanilang vaccine coverage sa senior citizens," she said.

(This is nationwide, but it will be prioritized in areas where they need an additional boost in the vaccine coverage of the senior citizens.)

"Vaccination works. Ito po ay pinakita sa omicron surge sa NCR (National Capital Region). Mabilis bumaba (ang mga kaso) dahil marami ang nagpabakuna."

(Vaccination works. This is what the omicron surge in NCR showed us. Virus cases quickly decreased because many were vaccinated.)

The Philippines has fully vaccinated 59.4 million individuals, while 60.5 million others have received an initial dose. Some 7.7 million booster shots have also been administered as of Wednesday, according to Department of Health data.

The government held the first two runs of its national vaccination campaign late last year. The country's COVID-19 vaccine rollout started on March 1, 2021.