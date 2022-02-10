Isko camp unfazed by Bongbong's numbers, says campaign manager

MANILA - The camp of Aksyon Demokratiko presidential candidate Isko Moreno Domagoso on Thursday said they are unfazed by former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.'s survey numbers, noting that they are seeing a decline in his numbers due to his refusal to attend debates.

In Pulse Asia's December 2021 survey, Marcos led the presidential race with 53 percent of respondents backing his candidacy, while Domagoso shared the third spot with Sen. Manny Pacquiao after they both got 8 percent.

"If you notice, the numbers are high because he was able to get [Davao City Mayor] Inday Sara [Duterte-Carpio] as his tandem but that (number) is not something that will be permanent," Domagoso's campaign manager Lito Banayo told ANC's Headstart.

"Numbers fluctuate in every campaign," he said.

Banayo said that their team's internal survey showed that Marcos' numbers "are gradually going down" after the son of former dictator Ferdinand Marcos snubbed interviews with veteran journalist Jessica Soho, and a presidential forum organized by the Kapisanan ng mgha Brodkaster (KBP) ng Pilipinas.

"He (Marcos) probably thinks - and to a certain extent he may be right at this time - which is insulate your candidate from media, from interviews and debates because baka magkamali (he might commit gaffes)," Banayos said.

"Prinoprotect nila [si Marcos] (They are protecting Marcos) but on the other hand, I suppose why his numbers are gradually going down is precisely because people do not like candidates who do not face their oppositors," he said.

"Labanan 'yan e. Kung takbuhin ka, little by little mae-erode 'yan."

(This is a battle. If you keep on running, little by little the support for you will erode.)

Banayo also criticized Marcos Jr.'s messaging, saying that the former senator has been spewing "motherhood statements" instead of detailing his concrete plans on how to aid the Philippines during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

"For 16-17 minutes, he (Marcos) did nothing but talk about unity, unity, unity. Puro (It's all) motherhood," Banayo said.

"At a certain point in time, madi-discern din ng tao 'yan na unity ka ng unity e ikaw ang most polarizing candidate," he said.

(At a certain point, the public will discern that you have been talking about unity, and yet you remain as the most polarizing candidate.)

More details to follow.