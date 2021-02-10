Talisay, Cebu mayor says positive for COVID-19

Photo from Mayor Samsam Gullas' Facebook Page

MANILA - The mayor of Talisay City in Cebu said Wednesday he has tested positive for COVID-19, the latest among Cebu leaders who have contracted the virus.

"I’m sad to inform all of you that I have been confirmed to be positive of COVID-19," Mayor Samsam Gullas announced on Facebook.

He underwent testing Tuesday after experiencing symptoms of the illness such as sore throat, body ache and cough. He was diagnosed with COVID-19 Wednesday.

The local chief executive said he was undergoing quarantine but promised the city government would continue working. His family is also self-isolating.

"Hopefully, I can fully recover from this as we still have more work to be done. Please pray that I can recover fully from this experience," he said.

As of Feb. 8, Talisay City has logged 1,328 coronavirus infections, of which 104 patients have succumbed to the disease, figures from the city's public information office showed. The tally includes 1,073 recoveries and 151 active cases.

Several local officials in Cebu province have contracted the virus.

In June, Daanbantayan Mayor Sun Shimura also caught the virus and has since recovered. Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard Chan was also diagnosed with COVID-19 in the same month.

A month later, San Fernando town Mayor Lakambini Reluya tested positive for COVID-19 and has since been given a clean bill of health.

In September, Barili town Mayor Marlon Garcia died at a private hospital while being treated for the novel coronavirus.