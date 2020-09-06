Cebu town mayor Marlon Garcia passes away

MANILA (UPDATE) - The mayor of Barili town in Cebu died, his brother confirmed Sunday.

Marlon Garcia died after weeks of "fighting for his life," his brother, former Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) chief Winston Garcia, said in a Facebook post. The two are brothers of incumbent Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia.

"To lose one brother is painful enough, but to lose another brother in the same week, my heart just can not take any further. The true fighter that he was, my brother, Marlon has been fighting for his life for the last few weeks," Winston said.

Former Dumanjug, Cebu Mayor Nelson Garcia passed away last week, Winston said Wednesday.

"My brother was a loving husband, son, father, grandfather, brother, cousin, uncle, and friend who served his people proudly as Mayor of Barili. I love you very much and I will miss you dearly, Marlon," Winston said.

Gwendolyn, the governor, said her brother, who was "eager" to be discharged form the hospital, "fought bravely until the very end."

"As a devoted, son, brother, husband, father, and public servant, we will remember him for his courage and compassion, and his kind and gentle ways," she said in a Facebook post.

The Garcia patriarch, Pablo, served as Cebu's former governor and congressman.