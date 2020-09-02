Ex-Cebu town mayor Nelson Garcia passes away

This undated photo shows former Dumanjug, Cebu Mayor Nelson Garcia. Photo courtesy of www.cebu.gov.ph

MANILA — Former Dumanjug, Cebu Mayor Nelson Garcia has passed away, his family said Wednesday.

His death was confirmed by his brother, former Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) chief Winston Garcia.

"To my dearly beloved brother, words can not express the deep sense of loss and grief for your untimely departure," he said on Facebook, without giving details on his sibling's cause of death.

The late former mayor is also brother of Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia.

More details to follow.

Report from Joworski Alipon, ABS-CBN News Correspondent