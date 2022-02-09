The first batch of donations worth P615 million arrived in Manila last Jan. 16. Bianca Dava, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Chinese government on Wednesday formally handed over P1 billion worth of equipment they donated to the Philippines through the military.

These include rescue and relief equipment, drone systems, detectors, water purification vehicles, ambulances, firetrucks, x-ray machines, explosive ordnance disposal robots, bomb disposal suits, transport vehicles, backhoes, dump trucks, forklifts and earthmovers.

The gratis equipment were formally turned over to the Department of National Defense and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) in Camp Aguinaldo.

The handover ceremony was attended by Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, AFP Chief Gen. Andres Centino and Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian.

“During the state visit to the Philippines in 2018, President Xi Jinping promised that China is committed to do its modest part to help and support the Philippines’ counterterrorism campaign and to provide the Philippines with 140 million renminbi military assistance gratis,” Huang said in his speech.

The military-to-military cooperation between the Philippines and China has deepened further through military education and training cooperation, the Chinese official added.



Huang said Manila and Beijing's bilateral relations span several centuries, and mentioned the latter’s aid to the former during difficult times, including the COVID-19 pandemic.

China last year donated 4 million Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine doses to boost the country's vaccination rollout.

"This has not only promoted the sound development of our overall relations, but also contributed to peace and development of this region," he said.

“China and the Philippines have always helped and supported each other in trying times. Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, China has extended support to the PH to the best way possible by providing medical teams, large amounts of medical supplies and supply more than 57 million doses of Chinese vaccines," he added.

"After the typhoon struck the Philippines, President Xi Jinping expressed his condolences and solidarity to President Duterte. China was among the first to provide emergency assistance, including 1 million dollars emergency cash assistance."

China is also "willing to continuously work hand in hand" with the Philippine government to further strengthen its bilateral ties, "pragmatic exchanges and maintain peace and stability in this region," according to Huang.

EQUIPMENT FOR RELIEF UNDERTAKINGS



Lorenzana, in his message, said the donated equipment will support the capacity building activities of the AFP, Marawi rehabilitation efforts, and other humanitarian assistance and disaster relief undertakings.



“Even as a non-traditional partner, China had paid special attention to Marawi at the height of the rebellion in 2017 by providing P370 million worth of firearms and ammunition," the defense chief said.

"We are happy that after almost 5 years, Marawi has risen from its destruction with peace and order now in place for Filipinos who consider it home,” said Lorenzana. “Thus, this grant will go a long way in ushering development in the Islamic city and making it even more vibrant and productive than before.”



Centino shared the same sentiment.



“These equipment are primarily intended for capacity building activities, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations, and rehabilitation efforts. I’m also pleased that along with these donations, we are also provided with the necessary training to enable our personnel to acquire more technical knowledge and skills in the handling and maintenance of these equipment,” Centino said.



He continued: “These equipment will truly benefit the DND and AFP as well. We in the AFP are certainly looking forward to more productive engagements and partnerships to further strengthen our defense relations as we pursue peace and prosperity for our two countries.”



Lorenzana noted that China’s donations “speak volume on how our two nations can be civil and diplomatic despite issues on territorial claims.”



Tension between the two countries spiked in November after Chinese coast guard vessels blocked and fired water cannons at Filipino boats that were going to deliver fresh supplies to the Philippine Marines stationed in Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea.

Despite a 2016 ruling by The Hague-based Permanent Court of Arbitration invalidating China's expansive claims in the South China Sea, of which the West Philippine Sea is a part, Beijing has aggressively encroached Philippine waters and conducted military activities there.

“In 2020, Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe and I agreed to sustain closer cooperation between our nations amid the West Philippine Sea dispute. Both of us unequivocally committed to the primary of peace in dealing with this complex issue,” Lorenzana said.



“As partners, the Philippines gains much in trade, infrastructure, technology and people-to-people exchange. Indeed, there is more we can achieve by working together,” he concluded.



The second batch of donated equipment worth P436 million will be delivered on a later date.

