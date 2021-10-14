MANILA - More doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from Sinovac Biotech will arrive in the Philippines next week, Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian said.

"I am glad to inform that the Chinese government has decided to donate another 1 million doses of Sinovac vaccines," he said in a Facebook post.

"These vaccines are expected to arrive in Manila next week," he added.

"I hope that the vaccines will further facilitate the ongoing vaccination roll-out and promote early economic and social recovery in the Philippines."

Huang said in July that China will donate more coronavirus vaccines to the Philippines as it faces the threat of the highly infectious COVID-19 Delta variant, but did not specify a number.

Jabs developed by Beijing-based Sinovac Biotech make up a great portion of the Philippines' coronavirus vaccine supply, which includes at least 1 million donated doses.

Beijing has snubbed a United Nations-backed court's 2016 ruling that junked its historical claims to the South China Sea, within which is the smaller West Philippine Sea.

President Rodrigo Duterte has refused to press China to follow the ruling, an arbitral award to a Philippine filing, as he pursued investments and loans from the economic superpower.

He has repeatedly thanked China for its coronavirus vaccines and other pandemic aid.

More than 20 million Filipinos have been vaccinated against COVID-19.