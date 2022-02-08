MANILA - Four regions in the southern Philippines are classified as "high risk" for COVID-19 cases, the Department of Health said Tuesday.

Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Davao region and Soccksargen all have positive 2-week growth rates, according to DOH data.

The Philippines overall is classified under moderate risk for COVID-19, said Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire. The country's daily average cases last week declined by 52 percent, she added.

"Bagamat nakikita natin ang tuloy-tuloy na pagbaba ng kaso sa kabuuan ng ating bansa, may ilan pa ring rehiyon ang nananatiling mataas ang kaso ng COVID-19," she told reporters.

(Although we've seen declining virus infections nationwide, there are still some regions with high cases of COVID-19.)

The public is reminded to observe minimum health standards and get vaccinated against COVID-19, Vergeire said.

When asked about the possibility of Metro Manila deescalating to Alert Level 1, Vergeire said there are additional metrics of vaccination coverage and safety seal to be considered.

"Kailangan ma-recalibrate natin ang (vaccination) targets to include children already dahil 'pag nag-Alert Level 1 tayo, lalabas na ang mga bata, magi-eskuwela na rin po sila," she said.

(We should recalibrate our vaccination targets to include children already because if we go under Alert Level 1, children will be allowed outside, and they can attend school again.)

"Pangalawang punto, safety seal. This is for government to ensure there will be safe spaces for our citizens when they go to any area 'pag nag-Alert Level 1 tayo dahil konti na lang ang restrictions."

(Second point, the safety seal. This is for government to ensure there will be safe spaces for our citizens when they go to any area because under Alert Level 1, there will be less restrictions.)

The public needs to be "cautiously optimistic" as virus cases decline, said infectious disease expert Dr. Edsel Salvana, a member of the DOH-technical advisory group.

"Walang (There's no) forever. Even the pandemic is not forever. But we have to be careful. We have to be cautious. We should not underestimate it na nasa (that we're in the) homestretch na tayo. But it’s looking good right now. Hopefully, tuloy-tuloy na (this will continue)," he said.

Parents are urged to get their children vaccinated against COVID-19 after the jab was rolled out to those aged 5 to 11 on Monday, said Dr. Anna Ong-Lim, a pediatrician and also a member of DOH-TAG.

"Sana mabigyan natin ng pagkakataon itong mga batang ito na maprotektahan din laban sa COVID dahil nakita rin nating isa sila sa vulnerable populations," she said.

(I hope we can give children a chance to be protected against COVID because we know they're among the vulnerable populations.)

Video courtesy of the Department of Health