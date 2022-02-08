Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - Government is urged to trim down the alert level system, a presidential adviser said Tuesday as he called for the reopening of the country's economy.

As virus cases decline in the capital region, this is a "great opportunity" to deescalate to Alert Level 1, said Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion.

"We have been ravaged by this pandemic a lot, MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises) have been hurt by this pandemic. We have to open up. We have to open up everything so business can prosper and people can do better in life," he told ANC's Headstart.

"Six months, 8 months, or a year from now we don’t know if there will be another virus that is maybe more be more contagious, but the alert level system is there. We can bring it back once we see the threat. My only suggestion is maybe we can trim it down. Instead of alert level 1 to 5 maybe we can trim it down to alert level 1 to 3."

The alert level system will be kept in the event of a rise in infections, Concepcion said.

"We need a mindset change. While the fear that a new variant will come, let’s not anticipate it and assume it’s going to come. With the alert system at bay, then you have a minimum health protocol," he said. "If there is no storm, why create a storm signal number 1 or 2?"

The private sector is willing to help in securing vaccines for booster shots, Concepcion added. He earlier proposed that booster vaccination cards be required in establishments.