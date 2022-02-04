People spend time outdoors at the Rajah Sulayman Park in Manila on February 3, 2022. Despite the decline in numbers in the country’s Covid-19 cases, the health department said people should continue observing basic health protocols as there many factors aside from declining cases to declare that the virus is now endemic or just confined in certain areas. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN

MANILA - Davao region and Soccksargen are under critical risk classification for COVID-19 cases even as infections in Mindanao are plateauing, the Department of Health (DOH) said Friday.

The Philippines overall is classified as having moderate risk for COVID-19 cases, according to Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire.

Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa and Bangsomoro region are under moderate risk case classification, while Bicol region is considered as low risk for virus infection, Vergeire said. Visayas and the rest of Mindanao are under high risk case classification, she added.

The country had an average of 13,629 daily cases the previous week, 45 percent lower than the 24,151 infections tallied a week before, according to DOH data presented by Vergeire.

Only Metro Manila, Calabarzon, and Bicol region have a negative 2-week growth rate, the DOH spokesperson said.

"Ang ibang rehiyon, meron silang positive 2-week growth rate, ibig sabihin dumarami pa rin ang kaso. Maaaring positive nga pero mababa naman dahil nagi-slow down na ang pagtaas ng kaso lalo na sa Visayas, habang sa Mindanao po nagpa-plateau na," she said in a televised public briefing.

(Other regions have a positive 2-week growth rate, which means cases are still increasing. It might be positive but it's low because the rise in infections is slowing down especially in the Visayas, while it is plateauing in Mindanao.)

"Patuloy po nating sundin ang ating minimum public health standards na mask, hugas, iwas at airflow. Para sa karagdagang proteksyon, hinihikayat namin ang lahat na magpabakuna at magpaturok na ng kanilang booster shots."

(Let's continue to follow minimum public health standards such as wearing of face masks, proper hand hygiene, and observance of physical distancing and ventilation. For additional protection, we urge everyone to get vaccinated and get their booster shots.)

Nationwide, COVID-19 bed occupancy was at 43 percent and intensive care unit utilization was at 44 percent, down from a peak of 52 percent and 51 percent, respectively, on Jan. 22, Vergeire said.

The coronavirus can be considered as endemic in the country when there is "equilibrium between the level of transmission and level of immunity in an area," according to Vergeire.

She cited measles as an example, saying cases rise when the immunization rate decreases.

"Endemic state is a state wherein cases are stable, constant and predictable but it doesn't mean pag sinabi nating ganun (when we say that) it’s going to give you a milder form of the disease," she said.

Video courtesy of PTV