'COVID-19 vaccination not mandatory but Pinoys must realize it can protect their families'

MANILA — The Philippines won’t make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory but the Department of Health said on Monday that Filipinos should realize how it can protect their families.

“So we are not going to that direction where we are going to force the vaccines (on) people,” Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said during a virtual briefing.

“Even though hindi natin minamandato sa kanila, we are strongly encouraging eto pong pagbabakuna. Dahil yung pagbabakuna ng sarili nila ay hindi lang para sa kanila kundi para sa kanilang pamilya,” she added.

(Even though we are not mandating it, we are strongly encouraging vaccination. Because having yourself vaccinated is not just for you but also for your family.)

She explained that a vaccinated person will help protect his or her family because they help lessen the number of people who can get sick from COVID-19.

Vergeire said they cannot mandate COVID-19 vaccinations right now because it still involves new vaccines, which require informed consent.

“Kailangan po talaga natin makakuha ng informed consent, maintindihan ng ating mga kababayan: Ano ang benepisyo, ano ang maaaring reaksyon ng kanilang katawan,” she said.

(We need to get informed consent so Filipinos would understand what the benefit is and what reaction their body will have to the vaccines.)

Allergy experts have previously explained that serious adverse reactions are very rare and that there are mechanisms in place to ensure the safety of vaccine recipients.

An online survey conducted by University of Santo Tomas professors and students found out that 96% of their more than 15,000 respondents said they are worried that their family member will get infected with COVID-19.

The UST-CoVAX group said this shows that a national vaccination strategy “must appeal to the Filipino’s love and concern for the family.”

The Philippines has recorded 537,310 confirmed COVID-19 cases, as of Sunday, including 26,333 active infections, 11,179 fatalities, and 499,798 recoveries.