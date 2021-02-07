Philippines' COVID-19 tally hits 537,310 with 1,790 new cases

ABS-CBN Data Analytics Group

MANILA (UPDATE) - The Philippines confirmed 1,790 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday bringing the country’s total to 537,310.

The Department of Health also reported 11,388 new recoveries pushing the total number of Filipinos who recovered from the disease to 499,798.

This meant that the country has a total of 26,333 active cases as of 4 p.m. Sunday.

Seventy more deaths were reported from the illness, bringing COVID-19’s death toll in the Philippines to 11,179.

This was the 9th straight day that more than 50 deaths were reported.

The 2.08 percent case fatality rate on Sunday is the highest since July 31, 2020.

The government earlier said it can inoculate 50 to 70 million Filipinos against COVID-19 by the end of the year if vaccine supplies arrive on time.

A new and more infectious strain of the novel coronavirus, which was first reported in the United Kingdom, has spread to the Philippines.

On Friday, 8 more cases of the UK variant were detected in the country, bringing the number of patients infected with the strain to 25.

Another variant from South Africa, has drawn concern from scientists as vaccines seem to be less effective against it.

The country’s first COVID-19 case was a 38-year-old Chinese woman from Wuhan, China, which was confirmed by the DOH on Jan. 30, last year.

The pandemic has already caused the Philippines to plunge into its worst economic contraction since World War 2.

Worldwide, the novel coronavirus has infected almost 105.76 million people and caused over 2.3 million deaths since it first emerged in Wuhan, China in late 2019 according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

The United States remains the most badly affected country with over 26.9 million infections and over 462,000 deaths.

India follows the US with 10.82 million infections. Brazil ranks third with 9.44 million infections but is second in terms of deaths with over 230,000 COVID-19 fatalities.