A woman passes by a store at predominantly Muslim community Barangay Culiat in Quezon City on Feb. 1, 2023. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA (UPDATE) — The Philippines recorded 1,012 new COVID-19 cases in the past week, the Department of Health said Monday.

From Jan. 30 to Feb. 5, an average of 145 daily infections were recorded in the country, which is 16 percent lower compared to the previous week.

This is the lowest number of weekly cases in 34 weeks or since the week of June 6 to 12, 2022, when the DOH logged 1,658 cases, according to the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group.

This is also the sixth straight week with weekly cases below 5,000, ABS-CBN IRG added.

Of the new infections during the week, no case was considered severe or critical, according to the DOH's latest bulletin.

As of Sunday, 388 cases or 9 percent of total COVID-19 admissions were in severe and critical condition, the agency said.

At least 288 or 14.2 percent of intensive care unit beds for COVID-19 patients were occupied. The non-ICU bed utilization rate was at 19.6 percent.

During the past week, the DOH also verified 85 more COVID-related fatalities, citing late encoding of death information.

This week's number of deaths is 15 percent higher, or 11 deaths more, than the previous week.

As of Feb. 5, the Philippines has 9,378 active COVID-19 cases.

Since the pandemic, the country has recorded 4,073,826 infections, of which more than 65,851 led to deaths.

To date, around 73.8 million Filipinos are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Of the figure, some 21.3 million have received first boosters while more than 3.8 million have gotten second boosters.

RELATED VIDEO