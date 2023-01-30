MANILA — The Philippines tallied 1,206 new COVID-19 cases in the past week, the Department of Health said Monday.
From Jan. 23 to 29 , an average of 172 daily infections were recorded in the country, which is 36 percent lower compared to the previous week.
Of the new infections during the week, 1 case was considered severe and critical, according to the DOH's latest bulletin.
As of Sunday, 456 cases or 9.5 percent of total COVID-19 admissions were in severe and critical condition, the agency said.
At least 330 or 14 percent of intensive care unit beds for COVID-19 patients were occupied. The non-ICU bed utilization rate was at 19.5 percent.
During the past week, the DOH also verified 74 more COVID-related fatalities, citing late encoding of death information.
The deaths occurred in the following months:
- 8 occurred in January 2023
- 19 in December 2022
- 6 in November 2022
- 1 in March 2022
- 5 in February 2022
- 4 in January 2022
- 1 in November 2021
- 4 in October 2021
- 9 in September 2021
- 3 in August 2021
- 3 in July 2021
- 5 in June 2021
- 1 in May 2021
- 1 in April 2021
- 1 in February 2021
- 1 in January 2021
- 1 in December 2020
- 1 in September 2020
As of Jan. 29, the Philippines has 9,982 active COVID-19 cases.
Since the pandemic, the country has logged over 4 million coronavirus infections, of which more than 65,000 led to death.
Latest DOH data also showed that around 73.8 million Filipinos were fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Of the figure, some 21.3 million have received first boosters while more than 3.8 million have gotten second boosters.
