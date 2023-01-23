Visitors flock Manila's Chinatown in Binondo on Chinese New Year on Jan. 22, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippines recorded 1,891 additional COVID-19 cases in the past week, the Department of Health said on Monday.

From Jan. 16 to 22 , an average of 270 daily infections were recorded in the country, which is 35 percent lower compared to the previous week.

Of the new infections during the week, 4 cases or 0.23 percent were severe and critical, according to the DOH's latest bulletin.

As of Sunday, 432 or 9.4 percent of total COVID-19 admissions were in severe and critical condition, the agency said.

At least 370 or 16.1 percent of intensive care unit beds for COVID-19 patients were occupied. The non-ICU bed utilization rate was at 19.1 percent.

During the past week, the DOH has also verified 104 more COVID-related fatalities, citing late encoding of death information.

The deaths occurred in the following months:

- 9 occurred in January 2023

- 1 in December 2022

- 1 in November 2022

- 8 in February 2022

- 7 in January 2022

- 13 in October 2021

- 9 in September 2021

- 12 in August 2021

- 7 in July 2021

- 7 in June 2021

- 3 in May 2021

- 12 in April 2021

- 4 in March 2021

- 1 in February 2021

- 3 in January 2021

- 1 in December 2020

- 1 in October 2020

- 2 in September 2020

- 2 in August 2020

- 1 in May 2020

As of Jan. 22, the Philippines has 10,587 active COVID-19 cases.

Since the pandemic, the country has logged over 4 million coronavirus infections, of which some 65,000 led to death.

Latest DOH data also showed that around 73.8 million Filipinos were fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Of the figure, some 21.2 million have received first boosters while more than 3.8 million have gotten second boosters.

