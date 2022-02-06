MANILA - Vice President Leni Robredo said on Sunday she will improve internet connection in the country if elected as the country’s next Chief Executive.

After experiencing internet connectivity problems during the KBP forum, Robredo experienced signal issues yet again as she hosted her weekly radio program from Camarines Sur.

Due to unstable internet connectivity, she had to switch from using Zoom to to using a phone to reconnect with her co-host and her audience.

“Pasensya na Ka Ely matagal na problema makaka-relate ang ating kababayan, ito talaga ang nirereklamo namin for a very long time. Isa ito sa tututukan natin, itong internet connection kailangan maayos sa buong Pilipinas kasi maraming nakasalalay sa technology, lalo na sa probinsya talagang problema,” Robredo said.

(This has been a long-standing problem, a lot of our fellowmen can relate. We have been complaining about this for a long time. This will be one of the things I will focus on, this internet connection, we have to have good connection all over the Philippines because a lot of people rely on technology, especially in provinces.)

Robredo, along with other election candidates are set to officially start their campaign on Tuesday, February 8.

And she hopes that the Commission on Elections would allow her COVID-19 programs to continue, which were suspended pending Comelec's decision.

“Nagkaroon kami ng hearing last week. Kahit bumaba na ang kaso, nakita natin kung ano ang number ng humihingi ng tulong everyday. Kung mahinto ito, 'yung iba walang mapupuntahan,” Robredo said.

(We had a hearing last week. Even if the cases are going down, we saw the numbers of those asking for help everyday. If this stops, there are others who will have nowhere to go.)

She vowed to the election body that if she will be granted to continue the programs, she will not use it to her election campaign.

“Nag-pledge tayo eh, 'di ko pupuntahan walang pangalan na makikita. In fact… nagre-redesign kami ng logo para hindi ma-identify sa akin,” she said.

(We made a pledge, I will not go there, they will not see any name. In fact, we are redesigning the logo so it will not be identified with me.)

But should this be denied, she said “wala tayong magagawa.. pero nagho-hope tayo… kasi ang daming pasyenteng natutulungan… sa probinsya mayroon pang matataas na kaso”.

(We cannot do anything, but we hope because we help a lot of patients. In the provinces, they still have a lot of cases.)