DAVAO CITY — The legal counsel of Apollo Quiboloy questioned Sunday the timing of the release by the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation of a "most wanted" poster of him, suggesting the global superpower may be trying to interfere in the country's upcoming elections.

Quiboloy, leader of the Davao City-based Kingdom of Jesus Christ church, was placed on the FBI's "most wanted" list on Saturday over charges of sex trafficking and bulk cash smuggling.

"Ang timing nitong paglabas ng poster na ito ay very suspect. The federal jury indictment was made on November 10, 2021... There was also a warrant issued on that day," lawyer Ferdinand Topacio said in an online press conference.

(The timing of this poster's release is very suspect. The federal jury indictment was made on November 10, 2021... There was also a warrant issued on that day.)

"Immediately, if you have a warrant, you put up a wanted poster. Bakit hinintay ngayon kung kailangan mag-uumpisa ang kampanyahan?" he said.

(Immediately if you have a warrant, you put up a wanted poster. Why did they wait until the start of the election campaign season?)

Quiboloy was recently seen in a public event, endorsing the candidacy of former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio for the presidency and vice presidency, respectively.

"We all have to be in a state of abject denial to say that the United States has not been interfering with our elections since as far as we can remember," said Topacio.

The lawyer believes the move against Quiboloy is being used to "indirectly" tarnish the reputation of President Rodrigo Duterte, a friend of the pastor who calls himself the "appointed son of God."

Topacio said Quiboloy's camp would not ask for any "special favors" from Duterte should the US ask for the pastor's extradition.

"There is no need to. We have laws here and as long as those laws are faithfully complied with in the matter of a petition for extradition, should there be one, 'yon na ang aming tutuparin (that's what we will fulfill)," he said.

Topacio said that if a court orders the extradition, "then we will follow what the law says."

The Philippines' Department of Justice said earlier in the day that the US has yet to request for Quiboloy's extradition.

Aside from Quiboloy, other church officials were also accused of running a sex-trafficking operation that threatened victims as young as 12 with "eternal damnation" and physical abuse, based on the 74-page indictment charges.

— Report from Chrislen Bulosan