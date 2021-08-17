LOOK: Duterte visits Quiboloy in Davao City

President Rodrigo Duterte visited Pastor Apollo Quiboloy in Davao City on August 17. Photo courtesy of Pastor Apollo C. Quiboloy on Facebook.

President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday visited his long-time friend, Pastor Apollo Quiboloy of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ sect in Davao City.

Photos posted by Quiboloy on Facebook showed him having a private dinner with Duterte and Senator Christopher "Bong" Go.

Specifics of the visit were not revealed.

Photo courtesy of Pastor Apollo C. Quiboloy on Facebook

Quiboloy, whom the president considers as his spiritual adviser, also prayed over Duterte.

Photo courtesy of Pastor Apollo C. Quiboloy on Facebook

Quiboloy, who has repeatedly called himself "appointed son of God," rose to national prominence just as Duterte took power.

The two earlier allegedly had a spat after the President reportedly refused to accept the pastor's help in selecting Cabinet members.

They mended ties reportedly after the 2019 midterm elections. — With a report from Hernel Tocmo