MANILA - A lawmaker on Saturday cautioned against the government’s plan to grant American troops access to four more military bases in the Philippines, saying the United States’ alleged plan to test nuclear weapons in Philippine military bases is an insult to Filipino heroes who fought during the Philippine-American war.

Under the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) forged in 2014, US troops are allowed to temporarily stay and operate within five Philippine bases. Recently, the two countries' defense officials said four additional bases will be covered by the pact.

“Maaring mapamura sa galit si Heneral Luna at maaaring umalab muli ang galit ng Tinio Brigade at iba pang mga bayaning lumad kung malalaman nilang nagbalik sa kanilang mga probinsya ang noon ay dati nilang pinalayas,” ACT Teachers Party-list Rep. France Castro said in a speech during the commemoration of the 124th anniversary of the start of the Philippine-American war.

“Madadagdagan pa ito ng 4 na lugar na may kasamang bantang nukleyar na dala ng 123 agreement na tila gagawing laboratoryo ang ating bansa dahil sa gagawing testing ng armas nukleyar,” she said.

“Huwag tayong maniwala na busilak ang kanilang damdamin gaya ng hindi pagtiwala nila Heneral Luna noon sa kunwaring benevolent assimilation ng Estados Unidos. Ipagpatuloy ang kritikal na pagpuna laban sa pagkolonya at patuloy na panghihimasok ng Estados Unidos.”

Gabriela Rep. Arlene Brosas, on ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo, said it is dangerous to allow US forces to stay in Philippine bases, noting that it may be a form of "aggression" against China in light of the maritime disputes in the West Philippine Sea.

"Imbes na i-demilitarize natin, mas lalong nagkakaroon pa ngayon ng tension because of this," she said.

Aside from non-payment of rent, Brosas also pointed out the cases of abuses by US forces in the past.

Lawmakers, particularly from the Senate, must scrutinize the EDCA expansion to avoid possible abuses, Sen. Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa said in a separate interview on TeleRadyo.

"Sa ngayon, 50-50 ako diyan. Fifty percent ako'y sumusuporta dahil nga yung mga bambu-bully na ginagawa sa atin ng ating kapitbahay ay pwedeng mabawasan... dahil mare-realize nila na yung US at Pilipinas ay seryoso sa kanilang Mutual Defense Treaty," said Dela Rosa, who used to head the Philippine National Police.

"Pero, on the other hand, meron din akong konting reservation diyan na baka yan ay maaabuso at babalik na naman yung inaayawan ng ating mga former legislators, na binotohan nila yan na tanggalin talaga yung permanent military bases ng America dito sa ating bansa," he added.

Armed Forces of the Philippines spokesperson Col. Medel Aguilar said both US and Philippine forces will "jointly operate" the facilities covered by EDCA.

"Establishment or enhancement of existing facilities will be funded by the US Government and will be turned over to the Philippine Government after its use," Aguilar said.

"We look forward to work continuously with our allies to strengthen further our capability to save lives in times of natural disasters and defend the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity," he added.

PHILIPPINE HISTORY

Castro of ACT Teachers underscored the importance of correcting parts of the Philippines’ history that has been written with an American perspective.

The marker on the corner of Silencio and Sociegostreets in Sampaloc, Manila was revised to put the spotlight on the Filipino killed by an American that started the 14-year war. Castro noted that the original marker seemed to highlight the American.

The new marker also changed the end of the war to 1913 from 1902, she said.

“Sa narrative ng mga Amerikano, ang digmaan ay from 1899 to 1901. Pero mali iyon dahil nagpatuloy pa rin ang digmaan sa ibang probinsya hanggang 1913,” Castro said.

“Mahalaga na sa naratibo ng Pilipino nakatala ang ating kasaysayan dahil dito natin makikilala at dito natin nakita yung katotohanan na yung mga mamayang Pilipino na lumaban sa Amerikano noong panahon ng digmaan ay makikita natin dito yung kanilang kabayanihan,” she added.

National Historical Commission of the Philippines officer-in-charge Carmida Arevalo said it is important to commemorate the start of the Philippine-US war even though the two countries are now considered as traditional allies.

“Ang araw na ito ay nagpapaalala sa atin na hindi natatapos ang kuwento ng ating paglaya sa pagwawagayway ng bandila o pagtugtog ng Pambansang awit,” Arevalo said.

“Pinagtanggol natin ang ating kasarinlan kahit na may kakulangan sa sandata, gamot at iba pang kagamitang pandigma… Matapos ang 124 na taon, patuloy ang ating pakikibaka upang ang mga benipisyo ng kasarinlang ating nabawi ay maramdaman ng bawat Pilipino,” she said.

The Manila City government has been encouraging local tourists to revisit historical sites and markers in the capital, Manila Vice Mayor John Marvin “Yul Servo” Nieto said.

“Yung mga bagong henerasyon natin, minsan yung kasaysayan hindi na nila masyadong alam. Kaya maganda na magbalik-tanaw,” he told reporters.

The City of Manila has passed an ordinance to include Baybayin lessons — or the native handwriting of Filipinos during the pre-colonial era — in school in the capital city, he said.

The City Council is also pushing for the inclusion of the biography of Katipunan Supremo Andres Bonifacio — who hails from Manila — in classes in the capital, he said.

