Home  >  News

China slams Manila's move to open more PH bases to US

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 04 2023 01:09 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Beijing hits Manila's move to open more Philippine military bases for the use of America's armed forces. It also accused the US defense secretary of negatively portraying China in its maritime row with the Philippines. - The World Tonight, ANC, Feb. 3, 2023
Read More:  China   US   EDCA   Lloyd Austin   US military   Philippine military   Philippine military bases   US defense secretary   AFP   United States   Philippine bases   geopolitics   International relations   foreign relations   The World Tonight  