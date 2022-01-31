Protesters led by the Campaign Against the Return of the Marcoses and Martial Law (CARMMA) trooped to the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) headquarters in Intramuros, Manila on November 26, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — A lawyers' group on Monday urged the Commission of Elections (Comelec) to "quell public unease" amid the recent controversial developments on the disqualification cases against presidential aspirant Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

Comelec Commissioner Rowena Guanzon earlier said the integrity of the poll body was “in question” due to a delay in the resolution of the disqualification cases, which cited Marcos Jr.’s failure to file income tax returns and pay the corresponding deficiency.

"Part and parcel of the entire electoral process is an assurance that matters pertaining to candidates are resolved with transparency and all deliberate speed. In an election that will choose the leaders who will chart our nation's course out of the pandemic, this mandate acquires heightened urgency," the Philippine Bar Association said in a statement.

The group said the controversies around the resolution of the petitions against Marcos Jr. have placed "Comelec's processes squarely within the public's eye."

"It is entirely within the Comelec's purview how to conduct its business. But if indeed the standard processing times have been reached, then the public is within its rights to question any perceived delay in the resolution of a matter of paramount interest," the PBA said.

"After all, if we can efficiently disqualify and remove candidates who lack the resources (money) to mount a national campaign and declare them 'nuisances', then we should apply the same speed to cases that involve other disqualifications."

The association said it trusts Comelec to adhere to the Constitution regarding cases against Marcos Jr.

"We are equally hopeful that it will take stock of the need to move expeditiously. A cautious public watches with trepidation. It is within the Commission's power to place these worries to rest," the PBA said.

Asked if President Rodrigo Duterte was concerned about the recent developments at Comelec, his acting spokesman Karlo Nograles noted it was "an independent constitutional body and they have their own internal rules and regulations that govern them."

"Between the seven highest officials ng (of) Comelec, we are confident that they can address whatever internal issues or concerns if any, that they have," he said in a press briefing.

The President's daughter Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio is running for vice president in tandem with Marcos, the early frontrunner in surveys for the top job in May's polls.

RELATED VIDEO