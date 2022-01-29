MANILA (UPDATED)—Commission on Elections Commissioner Rowena Guanzon told fellow commissioner Aimee Ferolino to explain why there has been a supposed delay in the resolution of the disqualification cases filed against presidential aspirant Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

In a copy of a memorandum posted by Guanzon on her social media account Saturday, Guanzon said a ponencia should have been submitted on January 17, a week after the petitions were raffled to Ferolino's office.

"As we have agreed in the First Division, you were to write your ponencia to be submitted to the First Division on 17 January 2022," Guanzon said.

"On 17 January 2022, you informed me that you would not be able to do so due to the COVID illness of your lawyer assigned to study these cases. Your lawyer however has since recovered and you are no longer in isolation."

Guanzon said that she had informed Ferolino of her vote to disqualify Marcos on January 17, by giving a copy of her Memorandum of Vote and Separate Opinion.

"Further, on 24 January 2022, I sent your several text messages asking you to finish your ponencia as agreed upon, or waive the drafting of the decision in favor of Commissioner Marlon S. Casquejo," Guanzon added. "You refused to avail the latter option."

"As I've mentioned, eighteen (18) days have lapsed since the three consolidated cases were raffled to you, and it is unjustifiable that you have not submitted your ponencia to the First Division."

Guanzon alleged that Ferolino was "deliberately delaying" the release of her ponencia until Guanzon's retirement on February 2 and that Ferolino's move aimed to defeat her vote.

“This way, my separate opinion will not be attached to the Majority Resolution and will not form part of the records.” Guanzon said.

She told Ferolino in the memorandum to submit a written explanation until Monday, January 31.

On Friday, Ferolino wrote a letter to Comelec Chairman Sheriff Abas, calling Guanzon's move to publicize her vote to disqualify Marcos "appalling."

She also denied that Comelec First Division members agreed to a deadline on deciding the cases. The date was reportedly January 17, 2022.

The Comelec Commissioner also alleged that Guanzon repeatedly tried to convince her to disqualify the former senator, and that Guanzon's disclosure of her vote was meant to influence Ferolino's decision.