MANILA — Commission on Elections (Comelec) Commissioner Aimee Ferolino on Friday broke her silence after being tagged by her fellow First Division member Rowena Guanzon in the "delay" of the resolution of 3 disqualification cases against presidential candidate Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr.

In an unusual move, Guanzon on Thursday dropped a bombshell and revealed her vote to disqualify Marcos, pending the promulgation of the division on the consolidated petition.

Ferolino, Guanzon revealed, is the ponente or assigned writer of the resolution.

Commissioner Ferolino says, contrary to Commissioner Guanzon's pronouncement there was an 'internal agreement' among the members (commissioners) of the 1st Division to promulgate the Marcos DQ case resolution on Jan. 17, Guanzon Tweeted the announcement first.#Halalan2022 — Ina Reformina (@InaReformina) January 28, 2022

In a letter to Comelec chairman Sheriff Abas dated Friday, January 28, Ferolino called Guanzon's action "appalling."

Ferolino denied Guanzon's claim that 1st Division members had an "internal agreement" that Jan. 17 was the "deadline" to decide on the cases.

According to Ferolino, it was impossible to resolve the cases based on that timeline due to their volume.

Ferolino added that the 3 consolidated Marcos petitions were raffled to her office only on Jan. 10.

Ferolino says the 3 consolidated Marcos DQ petitions were raffled to her office only on Jan. 10, 2022, or 7 days before the Jan. 17 target release of resolution, as announced by Guanzon. — Ina Reformina (@InaReformina) January 28, 2022

She added that it was only in Jan. 14 that they received the evidence and other records for the cases.

Ferolino also said Guanzon, in multiple instances, tried to convince her to disqualify Marcos.

The commissioner alleged that Guanzon's disclosure of her vote was meant to influence her decision.

Ferolino asked Comelec to review Guanzon's interviews and social media posts that named her as the ponente, which put her in a dangerous position.

More details to follow.