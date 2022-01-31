Guanzon challenges fellow commissioner: Let's resign together

Poll commissioner Rowena Guanzon on Monday challenged her fellow commissioner Aimee Ferolino to resign with her amid controversy over the Commission on Elections First Division's handling of the disqualification cases against presidential candidate Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

In a Twitter post, Guanzon challenged Ferolino, the ponente in the disqualification case against Marcos, to resign together before February 3 "since the integrity of the Comelec is now in question."

She added that she will release her separate opinion on the Marcos case at 2 p.m. "They do not want my separate Opinion to be part of the records so it will not reach the Supreme [Court]. So I will release it today at 2PM," she said in a separate post.

Guanzon earlier revealed she voted in favor of a consolidated case involving 3 petitions to disqualify Marcos in the May polls, saying she believes Marcos has been sentenced in a crime involving moral turpitude, which is one of the grounds for disqualification under the Omnibus Election Code.

"He was convicted. Convicted! Marcos Jr. was convicted, he's a convict! How many times do I have to say he's a convict? He was convicted twice in the regional trial court and in the Court of Appeals," she told ANC.

"Nagnakaw nga ang tao ng 10 kilong mangga, kinulong nila. Ito bale pagnanakaw din ito ng buwis sa gobyerno, apat na taon, hindi nagbayad ng multa, hindi ito moral turpitude? Ay pambihira naman," she added.

In a separate interview, she said Comelec 1st Division members had an "internal agreement" that there was a "deadline" to decide on the cases after 10 days.

She noted it had been more than 10 days since the deadline, which was reportedly on Jan. 17, but there was no written resolution yet from Ferolino.

She alleged that Ferolino was "deliberately delaying" the release of her ponencia until Guanzon's retirement on February 2 and that Ferolino's move aimed to defeat her vote.

“This way, my separate opinion will not be attached to the Majority Resolution and will not form part of the records.” Guanzon said.

Ferolino, meanwhile, has denied Guanzon's claim that 1st Division members had a deal on the deadline.

According to Ferolino, it was impossible to resolve the cases based on that timeline due to their volume.

She added that the 3 consolidated Marcos petitions were raffled to her office only on Jan. 10 and that it was only on Jan. 14 that they received the evidence and other records for the cases.