Agriculture dept confirms case of African swine fever in Dulag, Leyte

The Department of Agriculture (DA) confirmed in a statement on Friday the presence of African swine fever (ASF) in Dulag town, Leyte.

The Regional Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory (RADDL) conducted a rapid test following what was described as "an unusual death" of 1 sow in Barangay Combis, according to the DA.

It was confirmed Friday as a positive ASF case following results of the PCR diagnostic test conducted by the Bureau of Animal Industry in Manila.

Dulag is 43.8 kilometers from Abuyog town, where a previous ASF case in Leyte was detected. At least 519 hogs were culled in Abuyog as a result of the ASF spread to nearby towns.

In response to the ASF case in Dulag, the DA Regional Task Force conducted an orientation for municipal officials, including Mayor Mildred Joy Que on how to contain the disease.

Hog raisers in Dulag were also advised to closely monitor their respective livestock, avoid swill feeding, and enforce strict quarantine measures.

They were also advised to report to Municipal Agriculture Office symptoms and report unusual hog deaths.