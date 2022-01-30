Comelec commissioners Rowena Guanzon and Aimee Ferolino. ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Commission on Elections (Comelec) commissioner Aimee Ferolino is reportedly being “harassed” by strangers Sunday after fellow commissioner and now nemesis Rowena Guanzon accidentally leaked her personal number in a now-deleted tweet.

Ferolino is the ponente or designated writer of the ruling on the high-profile disqualification cases against presidential candidate Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr.

On Sunday morning, Guanzon tweeted a screenshot of her text messages to Ferolino urging her to write the ruling as her lawyer recovers from COVID-19. Visible in the screenshot was the number of Ferolino.

Guanzon eventually took down the tweet.

According to a source from Ferolino's camp, the commissioner has been receiving text and Viber messages "non-stop" since Guanzon's tweet, which they described as "negligence."

Guanzon and Ferolino have been at odds starting last week after the former, in an unprecedented move, disclosed her vote on the Marcos cases, preempting the promulgation of the First Division.

Guanzon, who is set to retire Feb. 2, alleged that Ferolino was deliberately delaying the ponencia in order to "defeat" or exclude her from the voting on the case.

Ferolino, on the other hand, said Guanzon was the one pressuring her to "adopt" her position in the case.