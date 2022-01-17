COVID delays Comelec decision on Marcos disqualification

Watch more on iWantTFC

The Commission on Elections First Division's decision on the disqualification cases against presidential aspirant Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has been delayed due to illness.

Speaking to ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo, Comelec Director 3 Elaiza Sabile David said staff members of one of the Comelec commissioners handling the petitions against Marcos have tested positive for COVID-19.

"Unfortunately wala pa po dahil hindi pa ready yung draft," David said in a TeleRadyo interview.

"Kasama na rin po yung lawyers po sa office ng Commissioener kung sino yung ponente po, nagkasakit so medyo tinamaan din ng COVID. Magkakaroon po ng delay po sa paglabas ng decision ng promulgation," she added.

"Priority muna ang pagpapagaling ng kanilang staff."

Presiding Commissioner Rowena Guanzon earlier said a resolution of the First Division will be released around January 17.

Marcos, the frontrunner for the May 9 election according to opinion polls, is facing at least six complaints urging Comelec to bar him from running, mainly over a 1995 tax evasion conviction.

Aides to Marcos, 64, have rejected the petitions as propaganda aimed at discrediting him.

Marcos was convicted of non-payment and non-filing of tax returns from 1982 up to 1985.

The ruling of the Quezon City Regional Trial Court was affirmed, in part, by the Court of Appeals (CA) in 1997. The CA reversed Marcos’ non-payment of taxes conviction.

The Akbayan petition stated that although Marcos’ non-payment and non-filing of ITRs was up to 1985 or a year before the perpetual disqualification accessory penalty took effect under PD 1994, filing of tax returns and payment of taxes for 1985 was due on April 15, 1986.

PD 1994, signed into law by Marcos’ father, the late strongman Ferdinand Sr., took effect in January 1986.

The Akbayan petition asserted Marcos was “committing the crime of non-filing of tax returns from Jan. 1, 1986 up to at least April 16, 1986,” while he was sitting Ilocos Norte governor.

Under the amended Tax Code, the perpetual disqualification penalty only rises in cases when the offender is a public official or employee.

The petitioners also argued that at the time the tax conviction was made final by the Supreme Court on Aug. 31, 2001, Marcos was again incumbent Ilocos Norte governor, and again, his conviction carried with it the accessory penalty. With Reuters