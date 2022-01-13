MANILA — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Thursday launched a special Facebook page to air and livestream "e-rallies" of national candidates and political parties in Halalan 2022 when the official campaign period for national positions begins on Feb. 8.

The move is part of measures instituted by the poll body in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Comelec launches an 'e-Rally Page' for national candidates, which shall serve as a platform for free livestreaming of e-rallies when the official campaign period for national positions begins on Feb. 8.#Halalan2022 pic.twitter.com/08bPsVC6wI — Ina Reformina (@InaReformina) January 13, 2022

Dubbed "Campaign SAFE Comelec e-Rally Channel," the page is now available on Facebook.

“[It] will provide e-rally airtime to all bona fide candidates for the positions of president, vice-president and senator, as well as to each participating party-list organization,” a news release from the Comelec Education and Information Department (EID) stated.

The schedule of nightly e-rally timeslots will be published in the coming days.

Timeslot allocations are as follows:

Presidential candidates - 10 minutes; 3 slots/night

Vice presidential candidates - 10 minutes; 3 slots/night

Senatorial candidates - 3 minutes; 5 slots/night

Party-list organizations - 3 minutes; 5 slots/night

Political parties - 10 minutes; 3 slots/night

“This platform can help ensure that even those candidates who have less in followers can still have more in views and exposure, so to speak," said Comelec spokesman James Jimenez.

Guidelines for the e-rally channel will soon be issued.