PH confirms 2,109 new COVID-19 cases, active cases highest in 3 months

Health workers participate in a vaccination simulation at Pedro P. Cruz Elementary School, in Mandaluyong City on Jan. 27, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippines on Saturday logged 2,109 new COVID-19 cases, a year after the country recorded its first case of the novel coronavirus, with the number of active infections the highest in three months.

This brings the total number of infections to 523,516, but the day’s cases do not include data from 6 laboratories that failed to submit results to the COVID-19 Data Repository System on Friday, according to the Department of Health.

Active infections reached 36,943. This is the highest number of active cases since Oct. 31 last year, according to ABS-CBN News Data Analytics Head Edson Guido.

The DOH also recorded 71 more coronavirus-related fatalities, pushing the total number of those who died from the disease to 10,669.

The deaths account for 2.04 percent of the country’s total infections, but Guido noted that this is the highest case fatality rate since Aug. 1 last year or nearly 6 months.

A total of 146 more Filipinos recovered from the disease, the DOH said. This brings overall recoveries to 475,904. The number of newly-reported recoveries, meanwhile, marks the 6th straight day of less than 200 daily recoveries.

OCTA report concerned on rising new infections in Cebu City

The OCTA Research group earlier in the day said that Cebu City has been seeing an upward trend in new cases since the holidays, warning that new cases could be seen in the coming weeks if the outbreak is not controlled.

In its report, the independent research group said the increasing reproduction rate (R) in Cebu City is currently at 1.62, based on their daily moving average.

The R value measures the average number of people that one infected person passes the disease to. An R value above 1 can lead to exponential growth.

They also warned on the increasing positivity rate in the city, which rose to 6 percent based on an average of 2,400 daily COVID-19 tests. Cebu City, researchers pointed out, has been logging an average of 78 fresh infections daily for the past week alone.

"The rapid increase in new COVID-19 cases, if not curbed, could lead to more than 150 new... cases per day in Cebu City in next two weeks," OCTA warned.