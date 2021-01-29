PH logs 1,849 more COVID-19 cases; total infections at 521,413

Shoppers flock at Divisoria in Manila on November 9, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File



MANILA — The Department of Health on Friday reported 1,849 additional COVID-19 cases, raising to 521,413 the total confirmed infections in the Philippines.

This does not include data from 8 laboratories that failed to submit results on time.

With 177 additional recovered patients and 48 additional COVID-related deaths, there are now 35,048 active cases in the country. Active cases refer to patients who are still infected with COVID-19 and are staying either in the hospital or under home quarantine.

The total number of recoveries is at 475,765 while the total number of fatalities is at 10,600.

Noticeably missing from the DOH update is the list of areas with the most number of COVID-19 cases.

COVID-19 cases in the country continue to rise as authorities are on guard to contain further spread of the new, more transmissible coronavirus variant, with a total 17 confirmed infections in the country.

Government on Friday announced quarantine levels for February, with Metro Manila, the Cordilleras and 6 other areas to be under general community quarantine.

The capital region has for months been under GCQ, while Cordillera will shift to this quarantine level from the loser modified GCQ due to the recent rise in cases there, including that of the new variant.