Increase in COVID-19 cases in Cebu ‘a serious concern,’ says OCTA Group

MANILA — A group of researchers and professors said Thursday that the continued increase in COVID-19 cases in Cebu is “now a serious concern.”

The OCTA Research Group, which regularly issues projections on COVID-19, said in its latest update that while cases in Metro Manila and other areas are “leveling off,” “the province of Cebu, including Cebu City, continued to have an increasing trend in new cases.”

It pointed out that the province averaged 147 new cases per day in the last 7 days. This is a 67% increase from the previous week. The week before Christmas, Cebu only had an average of 11 cases per day.

“The reproduction number in Cebu province over the past week was 1.57, much higher than the reproduction number for the entire Philippines, which was 0.96,” the group said, referring to the virus’ transmission rate.

OCTA Group said that while Cebu was still not considered high risk, based on the attack rate or rate of cases compared to the population, the “significant increase in new cases” may cause problems for the health system in the province.

It also recalled that the last time Cebu was placed under the stricter enhanced community quarantine, the province averaged 400 cases a day.

“This number could be reached in two weeks if trends (shown as a green line in the chart above) are not reversed,” the OCTA Group said.

NEW VARIANT

The research group said they are now concerned of the possibility that the more transmissible UK variant of COVID-19 is spreading in parts of Cebu.

OCTA said Iloilo was the only other province that showed a significant increase in cases although the rates are lower.

“The growth of cases in Mountain Province, where the UK variant was identified, started to slow down as certain Barangays were placed under lockdown,” it added.

Other northern provinces that have shown a decline in cases are Isabela, Cagayan, Kalinga, Pangasinan and Benguet.

The OCTA Group said for Mindanao, Davao del Norta had a slight increase in cases while Davao del Sur (including Davao City) and Misamis Oriental (including Cagayan de Oro) had slight decreases

“The rest of CALABARZON and Central Luzon likewise had a leveling in trend, except for Cavite, which had a slight increase in new cases,” it said.