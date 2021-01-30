LOOK: 3 more police helicopters added to PNP fleet

Pormal ng natanggap ng PNP ang tatlong brand new H-125 airbus single engine turbine helicopters na gagamitin ng PNP para palakasin ang suporta sa anti-terrorism at anti-insurgency campaign. Idedeploy ng PNP ang mga ito sa Central, Southern Mindanao at Northern Luzon. (📸PNP-PIO) pic.twitter.com/dDl6Ic0fzW — doland castro (@dolandcastro) January 30, 2021

The Philippine National Police has acquired 3 multi-role police helicopters for public safety operations, it announced Saturday.

PNP Chief Debold Sinas said the PNP Special Action Force Air Unit formally accepted delivery of 3 brand-new H-125 Airbus single-engine turbine helicopters from Airbus Helicopters Southeast Asia PTE LTD on Friday at Manila Domestic Airport in Pasay City.

“These new air assets will further boost our operational capability in support of the anti-insurgency and anti-terrorism campaign,” Sinas said.

The helicopters were procured using funds from the General Appropriations Act 2019.

The new police helicopters with registry numbers RP-2420, RP-6088, and RP-9710 are now at the PNP SAF Air Unit hangar at the Manila Domestic Airport, Sinas said.

The PNP fleet now has 7 H-125 Airbus, two R-22 Robinson police helicopters and a fixed-wing trainer aircraft, all stationed in Metro Manila.

The PNP is eyeing the deployment of two helicopters each in Central Visayas and Southern Mindanao, and one in Northern Luzon, Sinas said.

