MANILA — The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) has opened 25,000 application slots for its free ICT training courses.

This is open to government employees, including faculty and students from state and local public universities, the agency's ICT Literacy and Competency Development Bureau (ILCDB) said on Facebook.

Courses include Python programming, big data, digital transformation, cloud computing, software engineering, digital marketing, web development, mobile application development, and graphic design.

The self-paced courses are open for registration and access until December 2024.