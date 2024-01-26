Pedestrians walk on a crosswalk at Shibuya in Tokyo, Japan, May 8, 2023. Kimimasa Mayama, EPA-EFE/File

MANILA — The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) on Thursday said it was accepting enrollees for its Japanese and English proficiency courses at its National Language Skills Center in Taguig City.

The English course is most suitable for those holding or intending to apply for jobs such as customer service representatives, telemarketers, office front desk representatives, call center agents, and marketing agents, TESDA said on Facebook.

Meanwhile, the second course is designed to help trainees strengthen their understanding of the Japanese language and culture, including workplace standards. It will benefit trainees who plan to live and work in Japan or do administrative work in Japanese companies in the Philippines, the agency said.

The training duration for English Proficiency for Customer Service Workers is 100 hours or 25 days, while the Japanese Language and Culture course will last 300 hours or 75 days, TESDA said.



“I encourage our kababayans to consider enrolling in language training programs. Embrace the opportunity to refine your language skills, gain a global perspective, and enhance your employability,” TESDA Secretary Suharto Mangudadatu.



Interested applicants can call the TESDA National Language Skills Center at 8818-8062 or send an email to lsi@tesda.gov.ph.

Watch more News on iWantTFC