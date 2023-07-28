TESDA, DTI & partner companies hold free seminar to help upskill small retailers like sari-sari store owners. TESDA officials there is a need to upskill & reskill small business owners to adapt to the global changes.

MANILA — Hundreds of entrepreneurs, mostly sari-sari store owners, gathered at the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) Complex in Taguig on Friday for a free seminar on upgrading their entrepreneurial skills on doing business in the new normal.

TESDA Deputy Director General Rosanna Urdaneta said there is a need to help small business owners as new trends and disruptions happen around the world.

She added that new skills were needed so Filipino businesses could adapt to the rapid changes brought about by the reopening of the economy after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Yung 21st century skills, yung mga soft skills na tinatawag. Kasi kailangan ngayon entrepreneurial yung pananaw nila talaga. Hindi lang yung dito micro retailer, but they have to expand value chain,” said Urdaneta.

(They need to have an entrepreneurial mindset, and not just be micro retailers.)

The free seminar included talks on how to avoid online scams, as many of the business owners also use e-wallet accounts for their business.

Officials said small business owners who are equipped with the right knowledge could contribute to economic growth.

“Tuturuan natin itong mga kababaihan natin, mga nanay paano nila palalaguin ang kanilang negosyo,” said TESDA Deputy Director General Vidal Villanueva III.

(We will also teach women, mothers how to grow their business.)

TESDA, which also also offers free trainings or scholarships to the general public, said it partnered with Coca-Cola Philippines, Unilever Philippines and GCash for the event.

The public can check TESDA's website for over 350 courses including online classes.

RELATED STORY: