Chief Legal Counsel and former Senate President Juan Ponce Enrile attends a Senate public hearing, Sept. 21, 2022. Voltaire F. Domingo, Senate PRIB/Dilw

MANILA — Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Juan Ponce Enrile will mark his 100th birthday with twin celebrations next month, his granddaughter Tiana Kocher said.

“We have one [celebration] which is with family and there’s one with more friends and other people,” Kocher told ABS-CBN News.

Asked about the secret to her grandfather's longevity, she said, “I’ve never really seen him eat anything fried. He’s always drinking warm water. He’s just very healthy. Lots of soup, seafood and he also makes sure that he keeps his mind stimulated. So he’s always reading, always writing, always playing games in his iPad and puzzles like that.”

Kocher said Enrile's health was "amazing."

“He’s been walking, sunbathing, always doing his puzzles. He’s so sharp. He’s even sharper than me,” she said.

JPE MEMES

Turning 100 on Feb. 14, Enrile is aware of the internet memes poking fun at his age, his granddaughter also revealed.

“We see all the memes. We share a lot about it in the group chat. My favorite one is that I saw this tweet about ‘JPE outlives KathNiel’. That’s my favorite,” she said.

Another tweet that caught their attention showed the former Senate President with dinosaurs, Kocher added.



“He definitely laughs, but I don’t think he understands it, like the humor, but he has seen it. Like the ‘dinosaur’ one, he’s seen it. And he just laughs. He likes that one,” she said.

Kocher is in Manila to promote her latest single "Daisies". The Fil-Am singer-songwriter is scheduled to do a round of media blitz this week before flying to London for her birthday celebration.

The granddaughter of Enrile and the late Armida Siguion-Reyna, Kocher is based in Los Angeles, California. She studied musical theater at the Cambridge School of Visual and Performing Arts and is a recent graduate of Full Sail University with a degree in music business.



RELATED REPORT: