Enrile recommends lifting of constitutional ban on nuclear weapons

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 22 2023 10:13 PM

The Philippine president's chief legal adviser believes a repeal of a constitutional ban on nuclear weapons is the most necessary amendment to the country's charter.

Juan Ponce Enrile also explained his support for a constituent assembly during a Senate hearing in proposed charter amendments. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 22, 2023
