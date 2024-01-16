Sandiganbayan holds last hearing on Enrile, Reyes plunder case

MANILA- Almost a decade after former Senator Juan Ponce Enrile and his former Chief-of-Staff Jessica Lucila "Gigi" Reyes were charged with plunder in connection with Enrile’s Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF), the Sandiganbayan on Tuesday held its last hearing on the case.

Enrile and Reyes are accused of misappropriating his PDAF to bogus non-government organizations of Janet Lim-Napoles and pocketing P172.83 million in kickbacks.

During the Sandiganbayan 3rd Division’s hearing, Reyes’ camp presented their last witness—Yolanda Doblon who was former Director General of the Legislative Budget Research and Monitoring Office (LBRMO).

The LBRMO prepared the letter of endorsement for the release of PDAF.

Reyes’ counsel showed Doblon seven alleged endorsement letters with the signature of Reyes and asked if she knew of these.

The prosecution tried to oppose this saying Doblon is not a competent witness since all of the letters that LBRMO writes are addressed to the Department of Budget and Management while the letters of Reyes were directed to implementing agencies.

The anti-graft court allowed the presentation of the letters to Doblon, who said, however, she was not aware of the documents and that it was her first time seeing these.

The defense rested its case and was ordered to submit its formal offer of evidence within 15 days. The prosecution is given the same time to file their comment or opposition.

The judges will then decide on the case.

Earlier in the hearing, Atty. Estelito Mendoza, the lawyer of Enrile, manifested that he will be a collaborating counsel for Reyes, which the Court allowed.