The wake of slain Filipina domestic helper Jullebee Ranara begins at her home in Las Piñas City, January 29, 2023. Michael Delizo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The family of Jullebee Cabilis Ranara appealed for privacy as the wake for the slain overseas Filipino worker (OFW) began Sunday at her home in Las Piñas City.

Ranara's wake was heavily guarded, with police officers, traffic enforcers and personnel from the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) present at the scene.

The remains of Ranara, who was working in Kuwait, arrived in the Philippines on Friday evening.

Prior to the wake, OWWA administrator Arnell Ignacio met with Ranara's family on Saturday night, his staff confirmed to ABS-CBN News.

According to reports, Ranara's burned body was found in a desert in Kuwait last week. Authorities in the Middle Eastern country arrested her employer's son.

Ranara's death has prompted calls for a deployment ban of Filipino workers to Kuwait, and a review of bilateral agreements between the Philippines and Kuwait.

— Report from Michael Delizo, ABS-CBN News