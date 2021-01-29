Magalong quits as contact tracing czar, Palace rejects resignation

MANILA - Baguio Mayor Benjamin Magalong has resigned as the country's coronavirus contact-tracing czar after his attendance at a party where protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19 were allegedly violated, based on document that ABS-CBN News obtained on Friday.

Palace spokesman Harry Roque confirmed Magalong had tendered his resignation, which was rejected by Malacanang.

In his resignation letter to Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr, chief implementer of the National Task Force Against COVID-19, Magalong said he was involved in a recent incident "where several lapses in protocol were committed."

He said that as a senior of the task force, "I should have done an immediate spot correction of the errors that I witnessed during that time."

"Much as I have given my best to discharge my duties for the Task Force, this incident has been a reminder that a higher standard is always expected of me...This is to formally tender my resignation as Contact Tracing Czar, Lead Implementer for Contact Tracing in the National Task Force for Coronavirus Disease 2019," he wrote in his letter dated January 28.

Magalong, the former national police deputy chief of operations, earlier told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo that there were possible violations during the party hosted by Tim Yap at Camp John Hay Manor after some guests took off their face masks to get their pictures taken.

"Maybe because of the excitement, they took off their masks and took pictures," he said.

Yap has also come under fire for the January 17 party after videos circulating on social media showed guests who did not appear to observe physical distancing.

He earlier said the gathering was meant to promote local tourism and that all his guests had taken COVID-19 tests before the party.

"Ang goal namin is to help restart the economy, help the economy by restarting tourism," he said.

He earlier said the gathering was not a party but a dinner. "Nagkataon may music at lumabas na cultural dancers," he said.

Galvez, meanwhile defended Magalong, saying the incident "does not speak of Mayor Magalong’s true character nor define him as a public servant."

"We would therefore like to appeal to the public to withhold their judgement and let the investigation take its due course. We assure you that those who have committed violations in our community quarantine protocols will be held accountable for their actions," he said.

He described Magalong as a "trailblazer in the field of COVID-19 prevention and mitigation."

"Through the innovative contact tracing techniques he introduced, the number of local transmissions throughout the country has significantly decreased," he said.

"As we face the challenges brought about by the health crisis, Mayor Magalong's role as contact tracing czar is crucial as we scale up our COVID-19 response and mitigation efforts," he added.