DOJ junks complaint vs Koko Pimentel over alleged quarantine breach

MANILA (UPDATE) - The Department of Justice has dismissed for lack of probable cause the complaint against Sen. Koko Pimentel over his supposed quarantine breach last March, when he went to a hospital while already exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms.

A complaint for violation of Republic Act 11332, or the Mandatory Reporting of Notifiable Diseases and Health Events of Public Health Concern Act, and 3 Department of Health (DOH) issuances were filed against Pimentel in April by lawyer Rico Quicho.

Pimentel had earned public ire for accompanying his then pregnant wife to the Makati Medical Center on March 24, 2020 or 4 days after he was tested for the new coronavirus.

The senator said he was informed he tested positive for the coronavirus while at the hospital and left immediately.

The Makati Medical Center had said Pimentel's actions were "irresponsible and reckless" accompanying his wife despite experiencing symptoms earlier and for exposing health workers to the infection.

Other officials have been scored for alleged quarantine violations.

In May, Philippine National Police chief Gen. Debold Sinas held a mañanita birthday party despite being the primary enforcer of Metro Manila's strict lockdown as the region's then police chief.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque also earned criticism for visiting a resort and swimming with dolphins in Subic, Zambales during the height of the pandemic.

Roque and Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo received backlash over karaoke sessions despite health authorities' advise against it to prevent the spread of the infection.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government also investigated Roque and Sen. Manny Pacquiao for participating in separate mass gatherings in Cebu and Batangas, respectively.

Meanwhile, thousands have been accosted across the country for quarantine violations, including the failure to to wear masks and observing physical distancing.

Back in September, authorities reported that 100,000 had been cited for alleged violations of quarantine rules.

- With reports from Mike Navallo and Gillan Ropero, ABS-CBN News