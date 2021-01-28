The damage has been done: Respondents in Dacera case speak up after PNP report

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - Two respondents in the case related to the death of flight attendant Christine Dacera on Thursday said they want the case to reach a conclusion, saying it has caused damage in their lives.

Gigo De Guzman and Clark Rapinan, who were with Dacera during the New Year's Eve party in a Makati hotel, said they were feeling mixed emotions when the police released its report that Dacera died of natural causes.

The medico legal report from Jan. 11 ruled out homicide, saying Dacera had died of aortic aneurysm, "a medical condition."

"For now, all we want is for it to be over because we’ll move on with our lives. We want to restart it because we don’t even know where to start to build everything that has been damaged," De Guzman told ANC's Headstart.

De Guzman said the incident instilled in him a "fear of even doing the right thing, of trying to help because people will take it out of context, will antagonize you if they want to for their own entertainment."

"The damage has been done on our lives. The stigma, the notoriety, the articles are all over the net, even my mom’s legacy has been tainted already," he said, referring to his mother, famous singer Claire Dela Fuente.

Rapinan also shared that he wants his life to return to normal as this case also affected his family and his job.

"Sirang sira na po 'yung reputation namin, gusto na naming bumalik sa normal ang buhay namin. May mga pamilya din po kami na sobrang naapektuhan. Sobrang naapektuhan 'yung pamilya namin, 'yung trabaho namin. Basically 'yung buhay namin sobrang damaged na, na hindi naming alam paano magsisimula ulit. Sobrang hirap, sana po maawa na kayo sa amin," he said.

(Our reputations have been severely damaged, we want to return to our normal lives. We have families too who were gravely affected. Our families, our jobs were affected. Basically, our lives have been damaged that we don't know how to begin again. It's so difficult, please have mercy on us.)

Dacera, 23, was found unconscious in a bathtub on New Year's Day after a night out with her friends, including De Guzman and Rapinan. Her companions tried to revive her and rushed her to a hospital but was declared dead-on-arrival.

Her mother, Sharon, initially filed a complaint for rape with homicide against 11 respondents.

De Guzman said their group has been trying to understand Sharon Dacera's view of the situation but he hopes the police report "finally clears everything out."

"I hope that you find the peace that you’ve been wanting. And if you have, I hope you can help us find our peace," he said.

