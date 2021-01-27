Majority of 12 UK variant patients in Bontoc recovered, 3 stable: official

Bontoc, Mountain Province in this photo taken on November 25, 2017. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Majority of the 12 cases of the more contagious coronavirus variant in Bontoc town, Mountain Province have recovered from the illness while 3 are in stable condition, a health official said Thursday.

Nine patients remain isolated as their village is on lockdown, said Dr. Ruby Constantino, director of the Cordillera Center for Health Development.

"'Yung 12 po sila, 'yung 9 matagal na po silang magaling kaya nasa bahay na sila pero sinabihan po silang 'wag lalabas. Nakalockdown ang barangay kung saan sila nakatira. 'Yung tatlo stable pero nasa ospital pa rin po," she told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(Of the 12, 9 have long recovered and they are advised not to leave their homes. Their village is in lockdown. The other three are stable but are still hospitalized.)

Authorities have so far traced 645 close contacts of all patients from first generation to third generation, Constantino said.

An initial 171 close contacts were traced when the 12 patients tested positive for the coronavirus. Of the number of contacts, 39 also contracted the disease and their test results have been sent to the Philippine Genome Center, Constantino added.

"Sa ngayon wala pa po kaming nare-receive na resulta po," she said.

(We have yet to receive their results.)

The Department of Health (DOH) earlier said it was looking at 8 Filipino migrant workers who returned to Cordillera to find the source of the new COVID-19 variant that spread in Bontoc.

The region has so far reported a total of 11,363 COVID cases, with 1,395 active infections, according to Constantino.