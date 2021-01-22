UK COVID-19 variant detected in Mountain Province town, mayor says

MANILA - The UK coronavirus variant has been detected in Bontoc town, Mountain Province, the local government said Friday night.

The Bontoc local government posted a statement on Facebook from Bontoc Mayor Franklin Odsey, saying that 12 out of 35 specimens taken from COVID-19 positive patients in Bontoc were found to be of the new coronavirus variant.

"The Bontoc LGU urges everyone to intensify adherence to basic health protocols. Lockdown is still in effect," Odsey said.

"Rest assured that the LGU is doing its best to help deter further spread."

Odsey did not disclose additional details.

Meanwhile, the DOH has yet to confirm the Bontoc local government's announcement.

According the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a new coronavirus variant called B.1.1.7 has emerged in the UK with an unusually large number of mutations.

"This variant spreads more easily and quickly than other variants. Currently, there is no evidence that it causes more severe illness or increased risk of death. This variant was first detected in September 2020 and is now highly prevalent in London and southeast England. It has since been detected in numerous countries around the world, including the United States and Canada," it added.

A Quezon City resident was the first person in the Philippines to test positive for the UK coronavirus variant.