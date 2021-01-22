PH records 2,178 new COVID-19 cases, highest in over 2 months

Fruits are sold at Nepa-Q Mart in Quezon City on January 21, 2021, amid rising prices of basic goods. Labor groups called on the government to urgently raise the minimum wage amid rising prices during the COVID-19 pandemic. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA (UPDATE) — The Department of Health (DOH) on Friday reported 2,178 additional COVID-19 cases, the highest in more than 2 months, pushing the country’s total count to 509,887.

According to ABS-CBN Data Analytics, the day’s figure is the highest daily tally since Nov. 8 last year, when the Philippines recorded 2,438 new cases. It does not, however, include results from 3 accredited laboratories that failed to submit to the COVID-19 Data Repository System (CDRS) on Thursday.

The country has been logging fewer than 2,000 cases this week, except on Monday.

Health authorities had expected a rise in cases after the bustle of activity over the holidays. The country is also on alert for the new, more contagious COVID-19 variant, with one confirmed case so far who has just recovered.

Quezon City led areas in the country with newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases at 146. It was followed by Bulacan with 88, Cebu City with 80, Davao City with 79, and Mountain Province with 75.

The health department recorded 20 additional deaths. The death toll stood at 10,136.

Recoveries went up by 250 to 467,720. This accounts for 91.7 percent of the total recorded cases.

Active infections, meanwhile, reached 32,031. This is also the highest number of active infections since Nov. 21, 2020, according to ABS-CBN Data Analytics.

Some 93.1 percent of the active cases currently have mild symptoms and are asymptomatic from the disease.

Of the 24,134 individuals tested for COVID-19 on Thursday noon, 1,311 or 5.4 percent tested positive for the disease, the DOH said.

WATCH: When will we get vaccinated vs COVID-19? | NXT

Watch more in iWantTFC

DOH removed 8 duplicates from the total case count, the health department noted.

Five cases initially tagged as recovered, meanwhile, were reclassified as deaths after the agency's final validation.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire earlier said that the increase in COVID-19 cases was mostly coming from outside of the capital region.

The OCTA Group recently projected that the total number of cases in the Philippines will reach 530,000, although it may go as low as 525,000 or as high as 540,000, depending on the rate of transmission of the disease.

Some 97.5 million people globally have contracted COVID-19, according to a running tally by the US-based Johns Hopkins University, with the US, India, Brazil, Russia, and United Kingdom having the highest total cases as of this posting.

Since the pandemic began, over 2 million people have died while 53.7 million have recovered from the disease, the JHU tally showed.