'People’s initiative for Cha-cha well-funded,' says Colmenares

MANILA – Signatures for the petition for a people’s initiative seeking to revise the 1987 Constitution are nearing the required 12 percent of registered voters, a proponent said Saturday.

Former Ako Bicol Rep. Alfredo Garbin, Jr. said he has been personally campaigning for Charter change through people’s initiative in forums and claimed that success is in sight.

“We are nearing 12 percent and these are all genuine signatures, signed by registered voters na naiintindihan ‘yong kanilang pinirmahan,” he told Teleradyo Serbisyo.

According to Republic Act 6735, the public can propose constitutional amendments through a people’s initiative by lodging a petition signed by at least 12 percent of the total number of registered voters.

Each legislative district must also be represented by at least 3 percent of registered voters. Currently, there are over 67 million registered voters in the Philippines.

The people’s initiative seeks to change the Constitution for Congress to “vote jointly” during a constituent assembly, seen by critics as a move to overwhelm the Senate’s 24 votes against the House of Representatives' over 300.

Opposition Bayan Muna chairperson Neri Colmenares admitted that the current push for Cha-cha “has more chances of passing” than the previous efforts.

“Ito ‘yong medyo kinakabahan ako na Cha-cha eh,” he said. “This is one of the most dangerous Cha-cha kasi very well-organized at well-funded at ‘yong timing ang ganda.”

The former lawmaker said those who oppose the people’s initiative will have to move quick by questioning its legality.

He also called on public to express opposition.

“Sa laban na ito sa Cha-cha, people’s action ang importante,” Colmenares said.

He added, “The legal aspect is just secondary for us pero ang suporta ng tao at ang outrage ng tao sa Cha-cha na self-serving at makasarili na Cha-cha, ‘yon ang susi.”