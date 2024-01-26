Alfredo Abueg one of the 42 member of the Consultative commission to propose the revision of the 1987 Constitution reads a primer on the book of the Charter Change in Manila, Sept. 28, 2005. Jay Directo, AFP/File

MANILA — Groups and individuals who oppose the ongoing people's initiative will have to "move quick" in order to halt the progress of a "very dangerous" Charter change (Cha-cha) effort, a former lawmaker said.

"I'm really concerned that they're gaining headway here... Those who oppose it will have to move fast, we have to move as comprehensively as possible, from the district level up, because very powerful forces are at hand here," Bayan Muna chairperson Neri Colmenares told ANC's Headstart.

Colmenares said unlike other Cha-cha initiatives, the latest push was "very dangerous" because it appeared "very well-organized and well-funded."

The former lawmaker admitted that they were blindsided by the people's initiative as they counted on President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.'s pronouncement that Cha-cha was "not a priority."

"We didn't know that they're going to attempt Cha-cha... They suddenly shifted to peoples initiative and we never thought they'd go to that extent... Many of us are caught flat footed by the swift, well-organized, and well-funded [Cha-cha]," Colmenares said.

Albay Rep. Joey Salceda on Wednesday claimed that the people's initiative drive has already gathered enough signatures to initiate an amendment to the Constitution despite strong opposition by the entire Senate.

The people's initiative seeks to change the Constitution for Congress to "vote jointly" during a constituent assembly, seen by critics as a move to overwhelm the Senate's 24 votes against the House of Representatives' over 300.

Colmenares said he was not surprised that the group managed to gather the signatures as Cha-cha is "always about the numbers."

"That's what Cha-cha is all about. They always have the numbers. Because you see, in Cha-cha, the LGUs are very very gung ho on Cha-cha because it's about term extension actually... So that benefits a lot of LGUs, mayors, congressmen, governor, councilors," he said.

The former lawmaker said that many Filipinos were misled about the impact of the proposal being pushed in the people's initiative.

"I don't think a lot of people are aware what 'jointly voting' means, what its impact is on checks and balance and the existence of the Senate."

"That is why we have to explain very well," he added.

Colmenares is among those who plan to question the legality of the ongoing people's initiative.

The senators called the people's initiative as a "sinister and underhanded attempt to change the Constitution by exploiting our democratic process."