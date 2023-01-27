MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s youngest son William Vincent "Vinny" Marcos is now working as a special assistant in the office of his uncle, House Speaker Martin Romualdez, a House minority lawmaker said.

The confirmation was made after Vinny was seen in meetings with congressmen on 2 occasions this week.

In 2 posts, House Minority Leader and 4PS party-list Rep. Marcelino Libanan posted pictures of separate meetings where lawmakers were joined by Vinny.

Last Monday, Libanan posted a picture of himself and the youngest Marcos in a meeting with the president's cousin, including House Speaker Romualdez and House Majority Leader Manuel Jose Dalipe.

"Today, as the resumption of session begins, we have continued to discuss legislation to help improve our country and for our fellow citizens’ sake. I am glad to have met with House Speaker Martin Romualdez, President Marcos Jr.'s son, Vincent Marcos, and my fellow congressmen after the holidays recess," Libanan said in his caption for that post.

Libanan would later post in the week that Vinny also joined a meeting of the House Minority Bloc.

"During the first Minority Bloc meeting, the agenda was centered [on] our priority measures for the year 2023, we are also delighted to have welcomed the President’s youngest son, Vinny Marcos who joined us this meeting," Libanan said in his caption for the picture. "Thank you for visiting us!"

One of the participants in the Minority Bloc meeting, Deputy Minority Leader Bernadette Herrera, confirmed to ABS-CBN News that the youngest Marcos was introduced to them as Special Assistant to the Speaker.

"Yes, he was," Herrera said. "He was there to learn how the Minority works."

Herrera answered in the affirmative when ABS-CBN News asked her about the youngest Marcos' attendance in the meeting and if he was introduced as Special Assistant to the Speaker.

"That is what the message to us was when it was mentioned he was our visitor. Di ko kasi maalala (I couldn't recall) if (the Minority Leader) introduced him as such but the message yes," Herrera told ABS-CBN News.

Herrera also shared the message she received prior to the meeting: "Good Pm your Honors, Please be informed that Special Assistant to the Speaker, Mr. William Vincent Vinny Marcos will join the Minority bloc meeting tomorrow."

The President's eldest son, Ferdinand Alexander, had also been frequently spotted meeting with congressmen at the House of Representatives when their uncle, now the Speaker, was Majority Leader in the previous Congress.

Sandro Marcos had worked with his uncle then before getting himself elected as congressional representative of their family bailiwick in Ilocos Norte province.

Sandro now serves as Senior Deputy Majority Leader under his uncle.