Vinny Marcos – From software engineer to presidential son

Vinnie Marcos, son of then-presidential candidate Bongbong Marcos, performs at the Marcos-Duterte UniTeam miting de avance in Parañaque City on May 7, 2022. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News/File

William Vincent Marcos, known to the public as Vinny Marcos, is the youngest of the three sons of President-elect Bongbong Marcos and lawyer Liza Araneta.

Born on May 17, 1997, Vinny spent his formative years in Ilocos Norte, where he enrolled in a private elementary school. When asked to recount his childhood, Vinny said in an interview with Boy Abunda that his childhood was “relatively normal.” “I grew up next to the beach so I was never influenced by money or by expensive stuff. My dad naman is kuripot [stingy] so all I knew was the beach and the house.” His mother further recounted instances of her sons giving food to fisherman’s kids.

Following in the footsteps of his brothers, Vinny studied at Worth School, a British boarding school in West Sussex, England, and subsequently graduated from Oxford Brookes University. The 25-year-old resides in Singapore, working as a software engineer.

In an effort to support his father’s presidential campaign, Vinny returned to the Philippines, joining his father in motorcades and appearing in several vlogs on the elder Marcos’ YouTube channel.

Among his siblings, Vinny describes himself as “kulit” and is typically teased by his family in several of the vlogs, particularly in “BBM VLOG #96: Who's Most Likely?” when his father and older brother Simon pranked Vinny by consistently choosing him for several of the question prompts.

When asked about his father’s presidential bid during the campaign, Vinny told Abunda of his desire to stay out of the limelight, recounting the time he found out his father was running for president: “I was like, oh god. Security. No more freedom, more cameras. Because I really try to stay out of the public eye if I can help it,” further adding that “I’m a software engineer. All the publicity in the world can’t help your code. It’s just not my thing.”

Despite his reluctance for public attention, Vinny advocated for his father’s presidential run, saying: “I want my father to be happy. I want him to do whatever he needs in order to be fulfilled. In that case, I do support my father because I want him to be happy.”

Away from the campaign trail, Vinny is regarded by his family as a “heartbreaker.”

In the same interview with Abunda, his mom recounted her son’s “first love” four years ago, saying “the first one [Vinnie’s girlfriend] was horrible.” Recounting to Abunda her first time meeting Vinny’s boyfriend, Liza, said “This girl – she’s Russian. So she didn’t know how to say please or thank you.” As Vinny attempted to interject – “I figured it was just more of a culture mismatch” – Liza had a quick rebuttal by exclaiming “It’s called manners, darling. Respect!”

Vinny then reflected on his melodramatic stance to love, saying “I was going to move with her to Russia.” He further revealed that upon his mother’s intervention, who expressed her distaste for his girlfriend, “I said something really baduy, like ‘Let me Love Live’!”

As for his hobbies, Vinny has expressed his interest in skateboarding and playing the guitar, even performing in several of the UniTeam rallies throughout his father’s presidential campaign.

Editor's note: AMELIE ORTIZ DE LEON is an intern at news.abs-cbn.com. She is an incoming sophomore at Barnard College of Columbia University, intending to double-major in political science and film studies.

RELATED VIDEO